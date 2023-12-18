Saurer Technologies GmbH & Co. KG: Domotex 2024 Preview

KREFELD, Germany — December 14, 2023 — Experts from the flooring industry will meet from 11-14 January 2024 at the international Domotex trade fair in Hanover, Germany. Saurer Technologies is very pleased to welcome customers again at booth E27 in hall 5. Saurer’s service package includes engineering, technology, service and automation solutions.

Together with you, we are looking forward to Domotex 2024 and to a lively exchange with you. The world’s largest trade fair for floor coverings will take place again from 11 – 14 January 2024. We will be happy to welcome you at our stand E27 in hall 5.

One step ahead: CarpetCabler CarpetTwister 1.12 The decades-long success story of the CarpetCabler CarpetTwister writes a new chapter with the 1.12 series. High flexibility and increased productivity were just as much a focus during development as easy handling and optimised data connection. Through the symbiosis of state-of the-art technology and decades of experience, the new 1.12 offers an optimum of possibilities to produce high-quality strands for sophisticated carpets and other textiles – and in the most economical way.

Among its many impressive features, our CarpetCabler/CarpetTwister 1.12 offers an energy-saving spindle range and central computer-controlled balloon adjustment. Thanks to the fully electronic headstock with inverter drives for the spindle, take up and traverse motion, the 1.12 series offers highest flexibility and increasing productivity. With the new series, customers reliably and confidently master all the extraordinary demands of a constantly changing market. Great success in the market – Convincing innovations Since the market launch at ITMA Milan in 2023, we have been pleased to see a noticeable upturn in our projects. The impressive upgrades to the previous version have been very well received by the market. Among other things, the yarn length control per spindle is a welcome added value for our customers and unique in the product range.

Ready for recycling – We empower you for transforming the world of textiles Saurer has been very focussed on the topic of recycling in the textile value chain for years. Particularly in the field of R-PET and R-PA, we have enormously variable setting options on our machines. Our experts are happy to work out the optimum production parameters together with our customers.

TechnoCorder TC2 Plus – Artificial grass at its best The two-for-one twisting machine TechnoCorder TC2 for technical yarns is characterised by its worldwide unique productivity of up to 400 m/min delivery speed. The machine concept offers you ultimate flexibility in production, material and yarn counts of technical yarns. The TechnoCorder TC2 Plus offers a yarn lubrication device to ease further process steps. The latest feature, PreciWinding (TC2 Plus), features a newly developed take-up area for producing twist packages of outstanding quality. In the area of floor coverings, especially in the field of artificial grass, our TechnoCorder TC2 (Plus) offers optimum quality and flexibility.

Efficiency through automation solutions

Transition times are shortened due to an optimised material flow, which leads to higher efficiency of the production facility. The deployed personnel can concentrate on the essential operating processes, which leads to a noticeable increase in yarn quality within the production line. The automation solutions can be individually adapted and used in different areas of BCF yarn processing.

Perfect BCF yarns

Saurer’s core competence – achieving the best twisting quality – comes into play when processing BCF yarns with the direct cabling process. With Saurer systems, constant maintenance of the yarn speed, yarn tensions and residual elongation in the cabled filament strands are guaranteed, and the yarns thus always obtain the desired and uniform shape during subsequent heat-setting.

Technology consulting

As a service, Saurer offers its customers detailed examinations from its textile laboratory in Krefeld. Here, the customer’s material is tested for the essential parameters, the optimisation potential is determined and the customer receives precise technological recommendations for his facility.

Saurer offers more

With the service package in the areas of engineering, technology, service and automation, Saurer enables its customers to gain decisive added value in the challenging market environment of textile floor coverings.

Visit Saurer at Domotex. Our staff will be happy to talk to you in person and explain how you can benefit from our extensive range of services.

Posted: December 18, 2023

Source: Saurer Technologies GmbH & Co. KG