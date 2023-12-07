Accelerating Circularity Receives $1.5 Million From The Walmart Foundation To Build Circular Systems

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. — December 7, 2023 — Accelerating Circularity’s mission is to catalyze new circular supply chains and business models to turn used textiles into mainstream raw materials. The organization believes that used textiles are “Too Good to Waste™” and the environmental impact of millions of tons of waste generation is too big to endure.

To date, through a previous grant from the Walmart Foundation awarded in 2021, ACP has done extensive work to demonstrate that textile to textile recycling is possible. ACP advanced a methodology that:

Mapped existing systems and identified gaps.

Modeled new circular supply chain systems for textile-to-textile supply networks.

Linked the newly identified supply chain systems to build markets.

Piloted trials at scalable levels to demonstrate textile-to-textile recycling in the US & Europe.

Developed Tools to facilitate future trials and expedite circular systems – e.g. Playbook “how to guide.”

This new grant is intended to build on earlier success and learnings with a three-pronged approach to continue to demonstrate the technical feasibility of textile-to-textile recycling systems.

The objectives include:

Tool Development based on the who/what/where/when/how identified in the Textile Waste Hierarchy to allow users to optimize the flow of used textiles through channels that have the highest circular potential or GHG reduction benefits.

Build Markets through commercialization of circular textile-to-textile recycling at standard production scale volumes for circular materials; development of additional circular fibers, yarns, and fabrics; and including strategic new geographies to establish sustainable circular supply chains that include all of North and Central America

Educate and engage brands/retailers and institutions on responsible disposal pathways for used textiles to reduce the amount of used textile moving through landfills.

“We are fortunate to have the support of the Walmart Foundation to do this next level of work and move closer to realizing our vision of a world in which textiles are no longer wasted,” said Karla Magruder, founder, and president of Accelerating Circularity. “We aim to broaden our engagement as we continue to build the business case for circularity and invite new industry collaborators to join us in this endeavor.”

To join ACP in testing the feasibility of scaling circular systems and building markets, please contact us at info@acceleratingcircularity.org.

To learn about tools like the Playbook, Reality Zone Directory, ACTR definitions, or Textile-to-Textile Primer, etc go to www.acceleratingcircularity.com/tools

Source: Accelerating Circularity