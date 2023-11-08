JEC And EuCIA Partner To Develop New Initiatives To Promote The Composites Industry

PARIS — November 8, 2023 — On November 8th, JEC Group and the European Composites Industry Association (EuCIA) signed a three-year agreement to join forces in Europe to further promote the benefits of composite materials and their role in realising a net-zero future.

This partnership strengthens the existing collaboration between the two organisations and will strategically support the composites ecosystem with new services and initiatives. JEC and EuCIA have committed to work at both institutional and industry level to create networking, market intelligence, communications, and other activities in Europe to promote the applications of composites across all industries.

“I am very proud to announce this partnership and to support EuCIA initiatives as I strongly believe that joining common efforts and strategies will benefit to the overall composites industry in Europe,” stated Eric PIERREJEAN, JEC President

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with JEC Group. This cooperation is an important milestone in raising awareness of EuCIA‘s initiatives to support the sustainable growth of the European composites industry, and will enable new activities to promote composites solutions to an even wider audience,” stated Roberto FRASSINE, President of EuCIA

The first result of the partnership is the co-production of the 2023 JEC Composites Sustainability Report, scheduled for publication in November. JEC and EuCIA collaborated with composites associations around the world to highlight how the industries in their regions are working to reduce their environmental impacts and those of their customers.

EuCIA will also support JEC Group with the introduction of new initiatives at JEC World 2024. More details will be announced in December.

Posted: November 8, 2023

Source: JEC Group