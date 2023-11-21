Introducing The Millennium Sportsline STADIUM SEAT: The Ultimate Comfort Solution For Sports Enthusiasts

PEARL, Miss. — November 21, 2023 — Millennium Sportsline is thrilled to present its latest innovation, the STADIUM SEAT, designed to revolutionize how sports fans, school supporters, and event enthusiasts experience the thrill of the game while enjoying the utmost comfort and support.

Say goodbye to the discomfort of rigid bleacher seats and hello to a pleasurable sitting experience. The STADIUM SEAT is the ideal companion for anyone looking to cheer on their favorite team, school, business, or organization without the aches and pains that typically come with traditional seating options.

Key Features of the STADIUM SEAT:

Unparalleled Comfort: The seat features Millennium Comfortmax mesh fabric stretched tightly over a sturdy, powder-coated aluminum frame. This combination provides firm support with just the right amount of flex, ensuring hours of exceptional comfort.

Customizable Angle: An adjustable strap allows users to set a customized angle for the seat back, making it the perfect choice for fans of all ages.

Generous Seating Space: Measuring 20 inches wide, the STADIUM SEAT is roomy enough to accommodate most people and supports up to 400 pounds, catering to a wide range of users.

Brand Visibility: The seat back serves as an excellent canvas to display a logo, allowing individuals, schools, businesses, and organizations to share their brand with the community at various events, from youth sports and school games to college and professional sporting events, rodeos, concerts, rallies, and more.

Vibrant Color Options: Available in five eye-catching colors – Red, Blue, Navy Blue, Grey, and Black – you can now show off your team spirit in style.

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing in at just 5.6 pounds and featuring an integrated carrying strap, the STADIUM SEAT is easy to transport from home to the car and the car to the game. It conveniently folds down to 20 x 17 x 7 inches, making storage at home or in a vehicle a breeze.

Safety First: The adjustable seat strap with a buckle secures the seat firmly to most benches, preventing it from flipping, tipping, or sliding during use.

Durability Guaranteed: The seat frame is crafted from a durable, powder-coated aluminum material, ensuring longevity and robust support.

For those who’ve longed for a comfortable and portable seating solution at sporting events, concerts, and other occasions, the Millennium Sportsline STADIUM SEAT is the answer you’ve been waiting for.

Join the ranks of satisfied sports fans and enthusiasts who have made the SS-100 STADIUM SEAT their go-to choice for ultimate comfort and brand representation.

Millennium Sportsline STADIUM SEAT – millenniumsportsline.com

1 Year Warranty

Customizable with personalized logo Minimum order of 50 seats



Posted: November 21, 2023

Source: SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP