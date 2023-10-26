POLI-TAPE USA Announces Headquarters Move To Tulsa

JACKSONVILLE, FL — October 26, 2023 — POLI-TAPE USA, a pivotal sales and logistics hub for the globally renowned POLI-TAPE GROUP, will relocate its headquarters from Jacksonville, Florida, to 12322 East 55th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74134, the company announced Wednesday.

The move, set for Oct. 30 through Dec. 8, underscores POLI-TAPE USA’s ongoing growth and aims to enhance service quality through an upgraded infrastructure at the new location. Customers can expect seamless services as the company ensures the relocation will not interrupt its supply of premium textile transfer films, application tapes, and other products.

“We’ve painstakingly planned every detail to ensure that our valued customers continue receiving the outstanding service they’re accustomed to, without interruption,” the company stated.

The new Tulsa facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology and improved logistics, is expected to bolster its operational efficiency, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Customers are requested to update their records with the new address by Dec 8, 2023

New Address:

12322 E. 55 St. Tulsa, OK 74134

For continued support, the customer service team can address any clients’ queries or concerns during the transition period. Queries can be directed to customersupport@politape.us.

The upcoming relocation is a testament to POLI-TAPE USA’s dedication to strengthening its foothold in manufacturing world-class products as it supports crucial markets across the Americas.

Posted: October 26, 2023

Source: POLI-TAPE USA