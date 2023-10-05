Herculite Products, Inc. Named One Of Best Places To Work In Pennsylvania

EMIGSVILLE, PA — October 5, 2023 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business as one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2023.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania. Companies are ranked based on evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and an employee survey measuring the employee experience.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in PA,” said Vice President of Human Resources Pamela Funk. “We believe our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a workplace culture that empowers our associates to thrive, grow, and make a meaningful impact. Thank you to all our associates for their hard work, passion, and commitment! Together, we will continue to create an environment where everyone can succeed and find fulfillment in their careers.”

Herculite President and CEO Peter McKernan added, “Congratulations and thank you to all our Associates for their commitment to creating a safe, engaged, and purpose-driven work environment. Our team’s dedication to each other, our mission, and our customers has made this achievement possible. We are proud to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Pennsylvania.”

“The 2023 Best Places to Work in PA honorees know what it means to create a culture in their organizations that results in teamwork and excellence. They are champions of business who know that the people in their companies are the keys to their success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize this year’s winners.”

Posted: October 5, 2023

Source: Herculite Products Inc.