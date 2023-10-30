35th Conference For Global Brands, Retailers, & Service Providers To Cover Trade Policy, Transportation Trends, Conscious Fashion, & More

WASHINGTON, D.C — October 30, 2023 — The U.S. fashion industry will convene in New York City on November 8, 2023 for the 35th Annual Apparel Importers Trade & Transportation Conference, hosted by the U.S. Fashion Industry Association (USFIA). This event brings together fashion brands, retailers, importers, and service providers working in compliance, logistics, sourcing, supply chain management, government relations, and corporate social responsibility to discuss the latest updates on trade policy, transportation, and compliance, as well as other hot topics.

Many discussions will focus on U.S. trade policy, combatting forced labor, and the impact on companies’ supply chains. Confirmed government officials who will be speaking at this event include Rob Silvers, Undersecretary for Policy at the Department of Homeland Security and Chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force; Eric Choy, Executive Director of the Trade Remedy and Law Enforcement at U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Natalie Hanson, Deputy Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Textiles; and Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, Materials Industries, Critical Minerals and Metals at the Department of Commerce.

We will also be joined by industry experts, including David Spooner of Barnes & Thornburg LLP; William Kimbrell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cotton Incorporated; Anne Marie Lacourse, Global Trade Advisor at Sayari; Kelly Pederson, Partner in PwC’s Retail Practice; Maytee Pereira, Customs and International Trade Co-Leader at PwC; Todd Smith, Co-Founder CEO of KYG Trade; and Erin Williamson, Senior Director of Brokerage Product at GEODIS USA.

The event will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Thursday, November 8th at FIT Baker School of Business and Technology. The Guest Entrance to the Katie Murphy Amphitheater is located at 300 7th Avenue (Corner of 7th Avenue and 27th Street), New York, NY 10001.

You can view the agenda and full list of speakers on our website. https://www.usfashionindustry.com/index.php?option=com_civicrm&task=civicrm/mailing/url&u=61991&qid=4576689

If you would like to cover the event, please contact sgauzens@usfashionindustry.com by Friday, November 3 to receive your registration. All press must be registered in advance.

Note that some speakers are off-the-record although they will be available to respond to media questions after their presentation.

Source: The U.S. Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)