Wild Utopia: Sunbrella And United Fabrics Release Lively New Collection

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 6, 2023 — Sunbrella and United Fabrics unleash Wild Utopia, their fourth joint upholstery collection to help design professionals bring vibrant textiles to commercial spaces. With 20 bold and bleach-cleanable fabrics in four lively patterns, the Wild Utopia collection takes inspiration from nature’s beauty, offering modern interpretations of patterns found in tropical landscapes through twists on scale, texture and color.

“As our collaboration with United has developed over the years, we’ve given ourselves permission to experiment and bring fun, unexpected fabrics to the commercial spaces,” said Tracy Greene, design director at Sunbrella. “Wild Utopia brings the energy of lush, tropical landscapes with an elevated approach, giving designers new textile offerings that can add both playfulness and sophistication to any space.”

Teeming with life and movement, Wild Utopia brings the untamed essence of nature to textiles with energetic color combinations that are meant to invoke curiosity and inspiration. Designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, the collection is built on the proven performance of Sunbrella fabrics, which are highly durable, bleach-cleanable and fade-resistant, perfect for even the most demanding commercial projects.

“Inspired by the spirit of adventure, Wild Utopia celebrates the surprise and excitement of exploring nature,” said Lindsey Josepayt, director of design and marketing at United Fabrics. “Through unexpected color combinations and lively patterns, these new exclusive patterns are sure to create whimsical spaces and statement-making designs.”

The collection’s patterns include:

Nema – The loosely drawn lines of Nema create a modern approach to a wild and winding graphic pattern.

Fernie – An oversized botanical leaf pattern reminiscent of vintage wallpaper, Fernie includes a variety of foliage to build a lush and layered feeling to this full-of-life pattern.

Leopardo – Leopardo is not your average leopard print, with neutral color combinations at a playful scale that refresh this classic motif for easy use in modern commercial spaces.

Kudos – A foundational solid in a range of warm and cool colorways, Rally is designed to perfectly pair with the rest of the collection’s bold, lush patterns.

The collection is available through United Fabrics. For more information, visit unitedfabrics.com/wild-utopia.

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: Sunbrella / United Fabrics