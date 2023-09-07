Trivantage® Unveils New Customer Membership Program – Trivantage Plus™

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 7, 2023 — Trivantage®, a one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware, and accessories, announced the launch of Trivantage Plus™, a new membership program custom built for customers. The program offers unique membership advantages that are aligned with the company’s core customer benefits, including a best-in-class experience and hassle-free ordering.

“We’ve always been committed to our customers’ satisfaction and success, and now we’re doubling down on that commitment,” said Bret Kelley, vice president of sales. “The Trivantage Plus membership program will give our customers special access to tools that will help them grow their businesses.”

The annual membership program offers several key benefits to help customers gain a competitive edge plus peace of mind:

$25 flat-rate, same-day shipping on parcel package orders (exclusions may apply)

Special offers on tools, software, and more from industry partners

Year-round discounts on select Trivantage products and brands

Additional benefits are available through Trivantage Plus, and customers will be able to choose between two membership levels: premium and platinum. The premium membership includes discounts on products from Trivantage and industry partners; access to member-only virtual seminars; flat-rate, same-day shipping; and reduced restocking fees. With the platinum membership, customers will have access to premium membership benefits in addition to an enhanced warranty and individualized marketing support.

Trivantage Plus is now available at an introductory rate. For more information, visit trivantage.com/plus.

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: Trivantage