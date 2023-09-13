The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) At Catawba Valley College To Host Manufacturing Day Event On October 5

CONOVER, NC — September 13, 2023 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) at Catawba Valley College will host a tour of its facilities on October 5 from 10AM to 12 noon as part of Manufacturing Day.

Manufacturing Day is a nation-wide celebration of those who produce goods and services in America, and it promotes the importance of modern manufacturing careers.

The MSC Manufacturing Day will begin in the new MSC II facility at 350 5th Avenue SE in Conover, NC with presentations about the MSC and the companies which operate in the MSC II building. A tour of the MSC facilities will be available to attendees following the presentation. The program is co-sponsored by the Conover branch of the Catawba County Library System.

The MSC’s mission is to support US manufacturers and to create and retain US manufacturing jobs. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit the link at the top of the MSC website at www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org

Posted: September 13, 2023

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)