Mimaki Introduces TxF300-75

Amsterdam-based Mimaki Europe recently introduced the TxF300-75 direct-to-film (DTF) printer, which increases the print speed by three times compared to its first DTF printer, the Tx150-75, introduced earlier this year. The DTF series printers feature a built-in ink circulation system and a degassed ink pack for reliability.

“We believe in giving customers choice and anticipating their needs, which is why we are expanding our DTF printer line-up hot on the heels of the inaugural system,” said Arjen Evertse, general sales manager, Mimaki Europe.

September/October 2023