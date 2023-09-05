Haelixa Receives A New Capital Injection From Zürich Silk Association (ZSIG)

ZÜRICH — September 5, 2023 — Haelixa, a physical traceability solution, has received a capital injection from the Zürich Silk Association (ZSIG). The Switzerland-based solution provides next- generation solutions for transparency in consumer goods supply chains.

The ZSIG is an association of active and former companies from Zürich’s silk industry. It was founded in 1854 and is one of Switzerland’s oldest trade groups. They focus on promoting high-quality projects relevant to the textile industry.

“We are profoundly grateful for the generous support ZSIG provides and their exclusive network. As an association with a rich history in textiles, ZSIG has a track record in selecting future-proof solutions, and this contribution reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation,” said Gediminas Mikutis, Haelixa’s co-founder and the chairman of the board.

Haelixa’s mission is to be the standard in physical traceability globally. With engineered unique DNA markers designed to withstand all processing and treatment of materials throughout the supply chain, the technology empowers textile and fashion companies to make more responsible choices. By testing products for the DNA as they journey through the value chain, Haelixa validates whether the original marked materials are present. Traceability helps brands verify their claims and provides the data to calculate their environmental and social impact.

The capital contributed will support the scale of Haelixa’s global operations. The Board of ZSIG is proud to be part of the investors backing Haelixa’s goals to use DNA markers to create full supply chain transparency. The impact of the technology will provide a traceable fingerprint for textile industry stakeholders.

Posted: September 5, 2023

Source Haelixa Ltd.