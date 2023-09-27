Devan’s R-Vital® NTL Withstands 50 Washes

Belgium-based Devan Chemicals NV, part of Pulcra Chemicals, reports it has achieved durability of 50 washes for its bio-based, biodegradable R-Vital® NTL microencapsulation technology. The product allows textile manu-facturers to add active ingredients — including aloe vera, avocado seed oil, CBD, multivitamins and vitamin E — to textile products for added value, and health and wellness functions. When incorporated in textiles, the active ingredients are gradually released to the skin as the microcapsules burst and release their content over time.

September/October