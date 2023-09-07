AATCC To Announce 2023 J. William Weaver Paper Of The Year Award

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — September 7, 2023 — Seniha Morsümbül, Emriye Perrin Akçakoca Kumbasar, and Ahmet Ҫay are the recipients of the J. William Weaver Paper of the Year Award for their paper “Photochromic Microcapsules for Textile Materials by Spray Drying—Part 3: Applications of Photochromic Microcapsules on Cotton Fabrics,” published in the 2022 AATCC Journal of Research.

Seniha Morsümbül

Seniha Morsümbül is a research assistant at Ege University in Turkey. She earned a BSc from the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Textile Engineering (2007); and a MS (2011) and PhD (2018) from the Institute of Natural and Applied Science, Department of Textile Engineering at Ege University. Since 2011, Morsümbül has been a research assistant at Ege, and in 2012, she spent three months working with Stefan Gierling at Hohenstein Institute in Germany. She has completed several national research projects, published articles in national and international journals, co-authored two book chapters, and presented research at international conferences and symposia.

Ahmet Ҫay is a professor in the Department of Textile

Engineering/Department of Textile Technology at Ege University. He is also vice head in the Department of Textile Engineering. Ҫay received a BSc from the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Textile Engineering (2002); and a MS (2005) and PhD (2009) from the Institute of Natural and Applied Science, Department of Textile Engineering at Ege University. While a research assistant, he performed research for three months with Savvas Vassiliadis in the Department of Textiles at the Technological Educational Institute of Piraeus, Greece. For three months during 2012 and 2013, while an assistant professor, he worked with Mohsen Miraftab at the Institute for Materials Research and Innovation at the University of Bolton, United Kingdom.

Besides his current research, Ҫay has completed several national research projects. He has over forty articles published in international journals, has co-authored four book chapters, and presented research at conferences and symposia nationally and internationally.

Emriye Perrin Akçakoca Kumbasar

Emriye Perrin Akçakoca Kumbasar is a professor in the Department of Textile Engineering/Department of Textile Technology at Ege University. She received a BSc from the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Textile Engineering (1984); and a MS (1988) and PhD (1997) from the Institute of Natural and Applied Science, Department of Textile Engineering at Ege University. As a research assistant, Kumbasar spent three months with Martin Bide in the Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design, University of Rhode Island. As a professor, she spent three months working with Boris Mahltig and Torsten Textor in the Deutsches Textilforschungszentrum Nord-West & Hochschule Niederrhein, University of Applied Sciences—Textile and Clothing Technology.

From 2016 through 2022, Kumbasar was head of the textile finishing discipline at Ege University and, since 2018, has served as department head. Besides her research, she has published many articles and made numerous presentations, nationally and internationally. She has co-authored three book chapters and one book and authored a second book. She edited the Fourteenth International Congress Proceedings Book of Izmir Textile and Apparel Symposium in 2017 and the Fifteenth International Proceedings Book of Izmir Textile and Apparel Symposium in 2021. In 2017, she edited the Third International Congress Proceedings Book of Egemeditex—International Congress on Healthcare and Medical Textiles. From 2010 through 2018, she was editor of Textile and Apparel Magazine (SCI-Expanded). Kumbasar was also a recipient of the J.W. Weaver Paper of the Year Award in 2018.

The Weaver Award

The AATCC Publications Committee presents the J. William Weaver Paper of the Year Award to the author or authors of the best peer reviewed paper published in AATCC Journal of Research each year.

Even before it began publishing its own journal, AATCC had a long-standing tradition of friendly rivalry among authors. From 1925 to 1933, awards were presented for the best AATCC conference papers published by American Dyestuff Reporter. From 1940 to 1996, an Intersectional Paper Competition winner was chosen each year. In January 1969, AATCC began publishing Textile Chemist and Colorist and in February 1979, an annual award was established to honor the best paper published in that journal.

In 1990, the award was named for J. William Weaver, who was chair of the AATCC Editorial Board at the time of his death. Over the years, winning papers have covered a variety of topics, including antimicrobial textiles, color measurement and calculation, computer technology, exhaust dyeing, fiber-surface modification, formaldehyde, hydrogen peroxide bleaching, indigo dyeing, jet dyeing, metal content, recycling, soil release finishes, vacuum slot extraction, and yellowing.

The award includes a framed certificate signed by the AATCC president and the Publications Committee chair. It will be presented at AATCC’s Textile Discovery Summit during the Awards Luncheon on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville, South Carolina.

For additional information about the J. W. Weaver Paper of the Year Award, and a list of previous recipients, visit www.aatcc.org/weaver/.

