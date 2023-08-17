Sustainable Benefits With Automated TMAS – The Swedish Textile Machinery Association — Concepts

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — August 17, 2023 — The ITMA 2023 textile machinery show held in Milan from June 8-14 was hugely successful for members of TMAS – the Swedish Textile Machinery Association – with significant new orders secured and a range of new initiatives announced.

“Just a week before the opening of ITMA 2023, the European Parliament voted for the full adoption of the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles,” said TMAS secretary general Therese Premler-Andersson. “It was very clear in Milan that this is already galvanising the textile industry into new collaborations and there was huge interest in the sustainable benefits offered by the latest automated concepts of our members.”

Non-contact

Rick Stanford, VP of global business development at Baldwin was in full agreement.

“It was the most enthusiastic show I’ve been involved in in a very long time,” he said. “You hear about the textile industry being down a bit, but that’s not what it felt like at ITMA this year. Everybody’s talking about sustainability and the Baldwin booth was just jammed with visitors throughout the show.”

Baldwin’s TexCoat G4, a non-contact spray technology for textile finishing and remoistening not only reduces water, chemicals and energy consumption, but also provides the flexibility to adapt to a customer’s requirements in terms of single and double-sided finishing applications. TexCoat G4 can reduce water consumption by as much as 50% compared to traditional padding application processes.

Among its many installations, Baldwin now has key reference systems in place for the TexCoat G4 at North Carolina State University and Graniteville Specialty Fabrics in the USA, as well as at Pincroft in the UK.

“Since its introduction at ITMA 2015 in Milan, global textile finishers have embraced TexCoat and are reaping the benefits,” Stanford said. “They have been able to increase profitability, cut energy use and reduce their carbon footprint in addition to exercising precision control with our patented precision spray technology.”

Plan Zero

Plan Zero is the bold name for the new cross-industry cluster of disruptive companies formed by TMAS member imogo with Revozona from Switzerland and Pluvia from Turkey announced during ITMA 2023.

Together, the three companies will provide complete lines, with imogo’s spray dyeing technology complemented by ozone gas pre-treatment and bleaching and highly efficient after-treatment to substantially contribute to the global net-zero targets set by the textile industry.

“Companies adopting Plan Zero into their processes will experience an increase in profitability, productivity and competitiveness,” said imogo CEO Joacim Wellander. “At the same time, consistent, predictable production output is secured, meeting the highest global standards.”

Imogo employed VR headsets to showcase the full capabilities of its Dye-Max technology in Milan.

Multi-thread options

Coloreel has meanwhile recently secured its 100th patent and taken its instant embroidery thread colouration system to the next level with a new multi-thread software option, opening up new options for designs with special effect threads such as frosted, metallic or neon colours.

“This update expands our technology capabilities and opens up new possibilities for embroidery producers,” said Mattias Nordin, SVP of product management at Coloreel.

Coloreel’s technology, which is based on applying dye directly to the thread as it passes through the unit, resulting in precise and vibrant colours, was demonstrated on integrated embroidery systems in partnership with Germany’s ZSK at the Milan show and is also now integrated into the software of Tajima Software Solutions.

Robotics

ACG Kinna and ACG Nowo have developed a complete process for robotic pillow filling which they demonstrated at ITMA 2023.

With the ability to fill and finish some 3,840 pillows in an eight-hour shift, demonstrations of the system drew huge and appreciative crowds to witness seamless fibre handling, filling, sewing and packing in action.

Automatex too, demonstrated a sewing and assembly unit for the fully finished production of consumer bags, configured to carry out the automated hemming, handle insertion, cutting, labelling, bag forming and gusset forming which all previously had to be carried out manually, to produce some 540 units an hour.

“Further automated concepts were demonstrated by Eltex of Sweden, Eton Systems and Svegea, and TMAS also held a vibrant reception at ITMA 2023 and was honoured to have Swedish Ambassador Jan Björklund attend the event as special guest,” said Premler-Andersson in conclusion. “ITMA 2023 really was an upbeat and positive experience and our members now have much to build on from reacquaintances with customers and many new relationships established during the show.”

“If you’re not at ITMA, you’re simply not in the game,” added Brian Hicks, CEO of Eltex of Sweden. “ITMA just keeps getting better and better.”

Posted: August 17, 2023

Source: The Swedish Textile Machinery Association (TMAS)