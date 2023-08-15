Heimtextil 2024: New Carpets & Rugs Product Segment Achieves Strong Positive Response In Global Carpet Market

FRANKFURT, Germany— August 15, 2023 — New year, new business at the upcoming Heimtextil: Within just a few months, more than 75 exhibitors have already signaled strong interest in participating in the new Carpets & Rugs product segment, which extends over an entire hall level. Further promising participations are in prospect. The positive response comes from a wide range of nations – including commitments already received from Egypt, Bangladesh, China, Greece, India, Italy and Turkey. Starting with the next edition, Heimtextil is thus successfully expanding its global range of home and household textiles even further.

Already more than 75 international manufacturers of fitted, hand-woven, custom-made or machine-woven carpets, mats, runners and rugs are planning to present their latest collections, materials and textures at the next Heimtextil on Hall Level 5.1. The participation of other interested manufacturers is also on the horizon. Heimtextil is thus expanding its uniquely broad and deep product portfolio of home and contract textiles to include a product segment that is in high demand on the market – and creating additional added value for a large number of relevant top buyers.

“The high number of new exhibitors underlines the positive response to the launch of the Carpets & Rugs product segment and offers buyers the opportunity to network with new suppliers. This rounding off makes Heimtextil an even more diverse and comprehensive business platform,” says Bettina Bär, Director Heimtextil for the home textiles segment.

Hall structure: from hand-woven designs to machine precision

In the new Carpets & Rugs product segment, buyers and decision-makers for furniture stores, the carpet trade, home improvement stores and DIY specialty stores will be immersed in the diverse artistry of hand-woven rugs. Participating exhibitors include Indian manufacturers such as Rugs Inc, Mittal International, The Rug Republic, Sarla Handicrafts and new exhibitor Harkom Setabganj from Bangladesh. Other new exhibitors from India include Flora International, Heritage Overseas, Rugs in Style and Vini Decor. Also showcasing their functional and non-slip designs are coir floor mat manufacturers such as Classic Coir Factory, Floor Decor, Fibre World and new exhibitor Tufko from India.

There is also a focus on manufacturers of machine-woven carpets, which feature durable designs and the use of precision technology. Exhibitors in this area include Egypt’s Oriental Weavers Group (Oriental Weavers, Mac Carpet, Egyptian Fibres Company), Nikotex Carpets (Greece) and Italian manufacturers Fini Cop and Royaltex.

„We return to Heimtextil with high expectations – and are sure they will be exceeded with the launch of Carpets & Rugs. The opening is a great occasion to present for the first time our new sustainable handmade indoor and outdoor product collections in both high-volume and retail quantities. Thanks to the high internationality of Heimtextil and the attraction of the new area, we look forward to new global contacts with influential buyers“, says Aditya Gupta, Founder of The Rug Republic.

Frankfurt am Main: networking hub of the global carpet business

With Frankfurt am Main as an international trading hub and its worldwide reach through direct flights, all trade show participants benefit from the optimal accessibility of the site. “We are very pleased about the strong presence of international manufacturers, whose pronounced degree of professionalization, outstanding quality and strong commitment to environmental protection and corporate social responsibility play a significant role in the global carpet business. The high degree of internationalization at Heimtextil enables them to network, especially with new contacts from relevant sales markets such as North America, Europe or the UAE,” says Bettina Bär.

Even more carpet: contract carpets for the contract business in Hall 4.0

In addition to Hall 5.1, buyers for the contract business find a joint area with contract carpet exhibitors in Hall 4.0, where manufacturers present their carpet collections with functional, hard-wearing and easy-to-clean properties.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH