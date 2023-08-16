Felix Schoeller Achieves Gold Status By Ecovadis For The Fourth Time

OSNABRÜCK, Germany — August 16, 2023 — Global specialty paper manufacturer Felix Schoeller has been awarded Ecovadis Gold status for the fourth time in a row. The company, headquartered in Osnabrück, Germany, once again achieved an improved result and improved its overall score.

Ecovadis awards Gold status to companies that demonstrate exemplary performance in the areas of environment, social responsibility, ethics and sustainable procurement. Felix Schoeller was certified as having made the greatest progress in the area of the environment. The rating agency also highlighted the company’s efforts in the area of labor and human rights.

Confirmation of corporate strategy

“For us, the renewed Gold rating is not only confirmation of our efforts to date, but also motivation to continuously improve,” emphasized Gallenkamp, CEO of Felix Schoeller. “We do not pay lip service to the issue of sustainability. Our goal is to continue to play a pioneering role in the paper industry and to work together to develop sustainable solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the environment in equal measure.”

In 2019, the specialty paper manufacturer from Osnabrück was assessed by Ecovadis for the first time. Sustainability is an integral part of the corporate strategy and anchored in the corporate vision.

Detailed assessment procedure

Ecovadis is a leading, independent platform for assessing the sustainability performance of companies worldwide. The award-winning companies are assessed against a comprehensive set of criteria that includes environmental, social and ethical aspects.

Source: Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH & Co. KG