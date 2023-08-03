Faribault Mill Joins Forces With WinCraft To Unveil Major League Baseball Wool Throw Blankets

FARIBAULT, Minn.— August 2, 2023 — Faribault Mill, the esteemed American heritage brand renowned for its handcrafted wool and cotton throw blankets, bed blankets and accessories, has teamed up with WinCraft, a Winona-based leader in licensed sports hardgoods and non-apparel products and part of Fanatics Commerce, to launch an exclusive collection of Major League Baseball wool throw blankets. With official licensing from all 30 MLB teams, these Made in USA wool throws proudly feature each team’s logo intricately woven into the fabric and are now available for purchase at both Fanatics.com and FaribaultMill.com.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with WinCraft and Fanatics, and introduce the MLB throw blanket collection. As an iconic American brand, it only made sense that we design throws for America’s favorite pastime,” said Ross Widmoyer, President & CEO of Faribault Mill.

Each MLB throw blanket is meticulously woven at Faribault Mill in Minnesota using an 85% merino wool blend and 15% cotton. Wool, nature’s original performance fabric, possesses remarkable qualities such as being temperature regulating, hypoallergenic, and stain and odor resistant.

“These throws strike the perfect balance between incredible softness and durability, making them versatile for use at ball games, on your sofa while watching from home, or even proudly displayed to showcase your team spirit,” Widmoyer added. “Designed to last for generations, they are true heirloom pieces.”

Posted: August 3, 2023

Source: Faribault Mill