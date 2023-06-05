Machine Builder Mahlo Holds Workshop With Over 60 Participants From 29 Countries

SAAL /DONAU, Germany— June 5, 2023 — “Every four years, shortly before the ITMA textile trade fair, it has become a tradition to invite all our representatives to our headquarters for this meeting,” explains Mahlo Managing Director Rainer Mestermann. “This way they can expand their knowledge of our machines and find out about the latest systems.” The programme included intensive training sessions on various machines as well as presentations on focus topics from the industry, such as energy-efficient and sustainable production. With more than 60, mostly long-standing, partners from all over the world, it was much more than a workshop: “It’s a family reunion.”

This is also evident in the organisation. For example, the participants were personally catered for by owner Aura Greenwood-Mahlo. She prepared lunch on both days of the seminar. “For us, this is part of the Mahlo spirit”, says the managing director. Just like a colourful programme after the work was done. A culinary city tour through Regensburg as well as an excursion to the Weltenburg monastery provided entertainment and the opportunity to exchange ideas away from work.

“The workshop has an important meaning for us as a company,” explains Mestermann. Not only because it is an opportunity to meet long-time partners in person again. “But above all for the benefit of our customers. Because they can be sure that their contact person in the target market is up to date with the latest developments, knows the ins and outs and can thus optimally support them in their challenges.” With this network, the world market leader in straightening machines and process control for textile finishing is well positioned for the challenges of the future.

Posted: June 5, 2023

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG