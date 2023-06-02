India ITME Society: Exhibition Of The Year – India ITME 2022 Outlook Business Spotlight’s Visionary Leader Awards 2023

MUMBAI, India — June 2, 2023 — The India ITME 2022 exhibition, held once every four years, unfolded a six-day marathon event that ignited the expansion of product capacity and spurred the modernization of the textile industry in India and neighboring regions. This had a ripple effect, generating employment opportunities, attracting investments and fostering joint ventures in core and allied industries. The significance of this event cannot be understated, particularly considering that the textile industry is the second-largest employment sector after agriculture in India.

India ITME Society ensures the success of exhibitors by organizing concurrent programs alongside exhibitions such as B2B meetings, technical conferences, CEO Conclave and interactions with Government Officials. By engaging participants in multiple forums over several days, India ITME event facilitates business leads and intellectual takeaways, fostering growth and innovation within the industry.

‘India ITME 2022’ is an all-encompassing event that promotes Brand India, blending technology with tradition, economy with business and bridging the gap between Government and industry. It generates high-value business opportunities and creates a pathway for the next generation to thrive.

The resounding success of ‘India ITME 2022’ has revitalized and bolstered the confidence of the Indian textile engineering industry. It showcases the collective capabilities to meet the demands of the domestic market while simultaneously competing on the global stage. This exhibition serves as a platform to exhibit India’s textile prowess, demonstrate our readiness for investment in the textile and textile engineering sector and create a conducive environment for business interactions at global scale.

In the textile and textile engineering sector, the India ITME Society has been quietly and steadfastly working towards the dream of “Athmanirbharatha” (self-reliance) and

“Make in India” for the past four decades. After 43 years of service, India ITME Society has evolved into a global phenomenon, embracing internationalism and connecting emerging economies with the Indian textile, engineering, technology and allied industries. This award will not only acknowledge the organization’s contribution to the growth of the textile industry in India but also recognize the visionary founders who laid the foundation back in 1980.

India ITME Society’s objectives for the year were not solely focused on achieving event specific goals. Instead, it was also aimed at cultivating a winner’s attitude within the team by setting goals that elevated performance to new heights through SMART concept – “Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Time-bound”. The outcome was meticulous micro-level planning, innovative ideas, creative aspirations and unwavering unity with each team member exhibiting discipline, honesty and a deep commitment to the task at hand.

In conclusion, the India ITME Society stands proud and grateful for the recognition bestowed as the Exhibition of the Year by Outlook Group, a leading business publication of India. India ITME Society extend heartfelt appreciation to all who supported and believed in the team and organization throughout the incredible journey. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of dedicated team, the unwavering support of participants and the resiliency of the textile industry in India. Together, we will continue to pave the way for a prosperous and vibrant future for the Indian textile and textile engineering sector.

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: India ITME Society