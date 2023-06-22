DOMO Chemicals Reveals Decarbonization Progress In Latest Sustainability Report

GHENT — June 22, 2023 — DOMO Chemicals, a global supplier of polyamide-based engineered material solutions and services, has published its latest annual Sustainability Report, detailing progress on its sustainability journey, including notable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. DOMO’s mission is to engineer polyamide solutions that contribute to a better, more sustainable world. In publishing its second annual Sustainability Report, DOMO enters a new phase in its decarbonization quest, with confidence in its long-term aspiration to set the standard for sustainability in the industry by 2030.

“DOMO is pursuing a strategy of sustainable value growth and strives to become, by 2030, a benchmark for sustainable development and social responsibility, and to be recognized among the best in our industry,” said Yves Bonte, Chief Executive Officer, DOMO Chemicals. “We are proud to have made significant progress on our sustainability journey in 2022, together with all our stakeholders.”

DOMO’s 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared for the first time in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Standards, the most widely recognized reporting framework for sustainability. DOMO also became a signatory to the Responsible Care Charter in 2022, joining forces to strengthen sustainability within the global chemicals industry.

Notably, the Sustainability Report details DOMO’s achievements in 2022 toward realizing its 2030 sustainability goals. In terms of decarbonization and broader environmental achievements, against a 2019 baseline, the company:

Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 27%, making significant progress toward its target of 40% reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050

Increased renewable electricity throughout operations to 12%

Reduced waste by 24%

Lowered water intake by 4.5%

In addition, as a leading provider of polyamide-based sustainable and circular solutions, DOMO:

Achieved more than 11% of engineered materials sales based on sustainable feedstock, making excellent progress toward its 2030 target of 20%

Allocated 25% of research and development resources to enhanced recycling

Moreover, fostering talent and ensuring the well-being of its workforce as a responsible employer is essential for sustainable growth, and 2022 highlights include:

Increased share of women in senior positions from 22% in 2021 to 30% in 2022

Providing a safe and inclusive working environment that encourages personal and professional development as well as a global safety culture

“Our 2022 Sustainability Report summarizes a full year of achievements and our inspiring sustainability journey will continue,” said Bouchra Caret-Rhers, Sustainability Director, DOMO Chemicals. “Our focus remains on making progress on our decarbonization roadmap, partnering to develop sustainable and circular solutions and offering a safe and inclusive work environment for our employees.”

For more information about DOMO’s sustainability journey and to view the full 2022 sustainability report, visit: report2022.domochemicals.com.

Posted: June 22, 2023

Source: DOMO Chemicals