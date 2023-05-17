XFCut Software Releases The All-New Vinyl Cutting Plug-In For CorelDRAW And Illustrator

SEATTLE, Washington — May 17, 2023 — Respected long-time sign-making software developer, XFCut Software, announces the much-anticipated release of XFCut 6, a major upgrade to its best-in-class vinyl cutting desktop software plug-in for Windows and Mac OS X. And for the first time ever, XFCut is now available for CorelDRAW and Adobe Illustrator, With intuitive interface, advanced specialized tools and one-click options, XFCut 6 will make your sign design and cutting tasks a pleasure while increasing quality and productivity.

XFCut is the vinyl cutting plug-in designed to work for sign makers currently using a desktop design application – CorelDraw or Adobe Illustrator. It allow you to automatically add registration marks into your designs, create contour for printing and cutting jobs, and output jobs directly from Illustrator or CorelDraw to your vinyl cutting plotter. No need to export/import files between design and production applications.

XFCut gives you the freedom to use almost any vinyl cutter and cutting plotter. It supports almost all common vinyl cutters and cutting plotters from various manufacturers, including Roland, Graphtec, GCC, Vevor, Saga, Refine, USCutter, UKCutter, Vinyl Express, Secabo, Yinghe, JiaChen, Liyu, Redail, Summa, Mutoh, Houston, Mimaki, PCUT, Mycut, Vicsign, KNK, E-Cut, Jinka, Desay Master, Seiki, Pixmax, ANAgraph, Ioline, and others.

“We are very excited about the release of XFCut V6” said David Kinney, vice president of sales and marketing at XFCut Software. ” The features included in it were specifically developed based on feedback from our major manufacturers, distributors as well as key customers. For example, simple and straightforward print-to-cut workflows, adding shadow layers, double-head support for specific cutting machines, etc.”

XFCut 6 includes dozens of key features that focus on productivity, design and compatibility enhancements. Here are some of the highlights:

Seamless support with the latest versions of CorelDRAW (Windows only). Not compatible with Home and Student Suite. Seamless support with the latest versions of Illustrator (Windows and macOS). All popular cutting plotters are supported (700+). Complete, efficient print and cut workflow. Support of cutter’s optical alignment methods to guarantee precise contour cutting around pre-printed graphics. Support of the TCP/IP protocol to communicate with the cutter. Set cutter speed and pressure. Add registration marks to your design for print and cut workflow. Weld overlapping objects and text. Cut of entire job or selected elements. Automated, precise contour cut interface. Automatic detection of optical alignment methods’ registration marks. Multiple job queue. Corel DRAW direct workflow plug-ins. 64 bit speed. macOS 13 (Ventura) and Apple Silicon fully supported.

To learn more about XFCut v6, and to download a free trial version, visit https://xfcut.com .

