Techtextil North America 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Bolger & O’Hearn To Showcase Two High Powered DWR’s Developed Without Fluorine

FALL RIVER, Mass. — May 8, 2023 — The team from Bolger & O’Hearn will be onsite, Booth 2506, at Techtextil NA 2023 in Atlanta to showcase Shell-Tech Free and Altopel F3 – two high powered DWR’s developed without fluorine in response to growing demand by mills and brands for fluorine-free textile finishes.

We will also showcase Shell-Tech Dual Action, an innovative Repel & Release finish that offers oil repellency, water repellency AND soil release. Shell-Tech Dual Action was developed for military and medical applications.

Techtextil NA 2023 takes place May 10-12 at the Georgia World Conference Center in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Visitors are welcome to stop by our booth on the show floor (2506) to learn more about our latest innovations. To set up an appointment, contact Shaun O’Hearn.

Shell-Tech Free is ideal for brands making the transition to fluorine-free durable water repellents. Shell-Tech Free provides the same repellency, wash durability and runnability as a quality C-6 and has been engineered for both sustainability and easy application at the mill. Shell-Tech Free can be used on a vast array of end products.

Shell-Tech Dual Action is unique from other protective finishes available to the US textile industry in that it offers high oil repellency, stain release, oily soil release and spray resistance. Also designed for easy application at the mill, Shell-Tech Dual Action is ideal for the uniform market, work wear, linens, military textiles and other textiles that are exposed to the elements, gasoline, oil, soil and rain.

“Our high performance finishes are manufactured in the USA and have been developed to meet the textile industry’s growing demand for high performance finishes that offer new levels of protection and sustainability,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “Consumers are asking for both and we are committed to helping our customers meet that demand.”

Posted: May 8, 2023

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn