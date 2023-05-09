ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Mimaki

AMSTERDAM — May 9, 2023 — Mimaki Europe, manufacturer of inkjet printing and cutting technologies, will showcase its sustainability and circularity solutions, launch new printers, and celebrate international design collaborations on booth H7-C304 at ITMA 2023 (08–14 June 2023 Fiera Milano RHO, Milan, Italy).

Sustainability and circularity are essential considerations for any business today. Working in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mimaki will use ITMA 2023 to showcase its completely waterless digital textile print solutions that are leading the charge in the print industry’s sustainability goals, including direct-to-film printing and dye sublimation printing.

Mimaki’s most recent solution for the decorated apparel segment, the recently announced direct-to-film (DTF) TxF150-75 inkjet printer, will be demonstrated at the event. Utilising a heat-based transfer method, the printer is ideal for creating premium, customised merchandising, sportswear, and various other promotional textile applications.

Users looking to scale-up their textile printing can see the TS330-1600 high-volume sublimation printer showcased at Mimaki’s booth. The TS330-1600 has a maximum print speed of 135m2/h, facilitated by a 10kg ink supply and improved take-up mechanism and is able to print with fluorescent colours for even more applications.

Several new models, including a brand-new textile printer, will be debuted at ITMA 2023, building on the company’s existing industry-leading portfolio and the sector’s sustainability credentials. Mimaki’s textile printers offer high-stability performance and advanced print technology, delivering unbeatable print speed and print quality across both direct and transfer printing.

The booth will feature examples of collaborative projects with a global roster of design talent, from the US to Australia to Italy, who have all deployed Mimaki’s sustainable print solutions to create some exciting textile applications. As part of the company’s vision for the future, Mimaki continues to leverage collaborations with designers and artists from around the globe to engage with new perspectives and stay close to the pulse of the markets and its needs.

Posted: May 9, 2023

Source: Mimaki