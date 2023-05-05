ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: KARL MAYER GROUP

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 5, 2023 — Sustainability – a central theme of the KARL MAYER GROUP at ITMA, 08 – 14.06.2023, Fiera Milano, Hall 4 B119

The KARL MAYER GROUP is a family business with a long tradition and a strong sense of social responsibility. In its corporate strategy, it commits to act in line with social and ecological goals and to orienting itself towards the “Environmental Social Governance (ESG)” standards.

With a focus on a future worth living in, the KARL MAYER GROUP ensures sustainable processes with its products and services.

Sustainability will be the overarching theme shaping the KARL MAYER GROUP’s presentation at the world’s most important textile machinery exhibition. A compact sustainability gallery will feature elements including an example of the circular economy of material from the warp knitting sector, a 3D-knitted garment with extremely low-waste production, and a technical warp knitted grid fabric that offers two environmental benefits in one: not only is it made from natural fibres, but it is also used as a carrier material for CO2-effective vertical urban greening. Another feature of the sustainable innovations collection revolves around production technology: For the denim industry, a solution for indigo dyeing that has an extremely low carbon footprint will be shown.

In addition to the focused performance show, ITMA visitors will see the theme of sustainability reflected at almost every turn around the rest of the KARL MAYER GROUP’s stand. Under the motto “Master the Change – profitable, flexible, sustainable”, solutions and innovations are provided to answer our customers’ key questions, including: “How can I deal with the increasing pressure to be more sustainable?”

One potential way forward for warp knitting is shown by a new fall plate raschel machine, which – thanks to specific modifications – is suitable for processing staple fibres. The resulting warp knitted textiles are not only chic but also sustainable, meeting the growing demand for clothing with a low ecological impact.

A high-performance tricot machine operates using an energy-efficient direct drive. The energy consumption can be checked through newly developed monitoring. In addition, the machine uses pattern data from the cloud rather than pattern discs, thereby reducing its material and transport intensity. A warp knitting machine with weft insertion demonstrates how an optimised weft carrier can save waste in the weft yarn, and STOLL’s ADF model requires less energy thanks to a range of targeted design changes.

Digital solutions also contribute effectively to increased sustainability and economic efficiency at the same time. As an example, the latest innovative design software for flat knitted textiles – k.innovation CREATE DESIGN – can interact with any 3D software. Thanks to this connection, realistic 3D renders can be created, thereby enormously reducing the need for physical patterns and by extension, lowering material consumption.

In addition to the exhibits, the ambience in which they are presented will also reflect an air of sustainability. The focused stand concept relies on minimal material consumption for the wall and floor structures through the use of many modular and reusable components, without compromising on hospitality and clarity. Transport routes will be minimised by working together with an Italian stand builder, while attention is also being paid to reducing catering-related waste, such as by using reusable crockery and avoiding packaging where possible.

Posted: May 5, 2023

Source: KARL MAYER GROUP