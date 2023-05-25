Durst Group Wins Three EDP Awards At FESPA Global Print Expo In Munich, Germany

BRIXEN, Italy — May 25, 2023 — Durst Group, manufacturer of digital printing and production technologies, has won three EDP Awards at the FESPA Global Print Expo in Munich, Germany. The EDP Awards are the most prestigious awards in the digital printing industry and are presented by a consortium consisting of 21 European trade magazines for innovative solutions.

The Durst Group won the awards for P5 Robotics, P5 350 HSR and Durst Workflow Software. P5 Robotics is the next level of automation for flexible and continuous production cycles with long run times. At the heart of P5 Robotics is the P5 350 HS D4 hybrid printing system, whose feeder/stacker unit is formed by two Kuka robots to handle the unmanned production of a complete shift. P5 350 HSR is the fastest 3.5-meter LED web printing system on the market, with a printing speed of up to 670 m2 and the option to feed large rolls weighing up to 1,000 kg and 635 mm in diameter. Durst Workflow is the Durst Group’s successful software that is now used by more than 600 print service providers worldwide for their prepress operations.

“The current EDP awards bring us full circle,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO and co-owner of Durst Group. “Five years ago at the Fespa trade show – also in Munich – we presented our roadmap for an in-house software division and the development of the P5 printer series to offer the industry a new dimension in print quality, print speed, flexibility, automation and for more sustainability. Today we have received recognition for our bold move and more importantly our customers are benefiting from it. The awards belong to all “Durst’lers” around the world – I am delighted that our desire to innovate, coupled with a dash of Tyrolean stubbornness, has been recognized.”

Posted: May 25, 2023

Source: The Durst Group