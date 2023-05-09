Adhesive Manufacturer Jowat SE Builds Manufacturing Facility In China

DETMOLD, Germany — May 9, 2023 — The adhesive manufacturer Jowat further expands its presence on the Asia-Pacific market with an own adhesive center in China.

In summer 2022, Jowat SE from Detmold founded Jowat China Adhesives Co. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary, with two strategic objectives: being closer to the customer and strengthening its competitive position on the world’s biggest market. The enterprise has now laid the cornerstone of a new manufacturing location in Pinghu City, Jiaxing in China’s Zhejiang province. Apart from a production and storage facility, Jowat is also building a modern research and development center on the 17,300-square-meter site.

The Asian market is playing an increasingly important role for the enterprise. More than ten percent of the manufacturer’s total business is already being generated in that region today. Jowat is now optimizing its manufacturing network and supply chains to serve the important market even more successfully in future, especially in the high-volume segments with fierce competition.

“Our commitment and investment in China also opens up the opportunity to tap new markets which have their manufacturing centers in the region, such as the growing market of consumer electronics,” says Dr. Ralf Schelbach, vice president for Asia-Pacific at Jowat SE. “Over eighty percent of those products are manufactured in China. Local product development and fast market maturity are indispensable prerequisites to meeting the requirements of that industry. Sustainable adhesive solutions will also be playing a major role here in future.”

The new Jowat Adhesive Center in Asia will cover an area of over 11,000 square meters and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. If everything goes as planned, the first batch of adhesive will then be manufactured on time for the Chinese New Year 2024.

Posted: May 9, 2023

Source: Jowat SE