ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview: JK Group & MS Printing Solutions

COMO/VARESE, Italy — May 9, 2023 — ITMA is behind the corner, we can’t wait to show you all we have been working on.

Join us in HALL 7 – BOOTH D206 and go back to the future with us.

Witness our sustainable innovations and our industry 5.0 approach as they unfold in front of you in the form of:

The Future of Pigment: our latest ink formula is a pigment capable of combining the already existing qualities of this formula with new, improved characteristics. A radically innovated and even more sustainable ink that has been created ad hoc for one of our renewed machines, so that together they can work efficiently and give great results. They are a whole, full solution, able to give our customers a reliable and efficient system, customers can rely on one partner for various stages of the printing process.

A Step into R&D: “show, don’t’ tell” is the principle behind our R&D corner. We want our customers and ITMA visitors to be able to step into our factory, into the brain behind our new machines. Our R&D corner will host a fascinating symbiosis of design and experience embodied in a concept made real in the form of a printing machine.

The New Era of Single Pass: a new generation of digital printing machines is coming and it harnesses the performance and reliability of a single pass while taking up the same space of a scanning, a machine up to ten times smaller.

MS Heritage: we are nothing without our history, that’s why we are bringing MiniLario. The unique scanning machine that has revolutionized the market. Still, not even MiniLario – as us – has remained the same.

We are sure you are curious to see what we have in stock for this ITMA, because if we were you, we would be. To discover and see all our freshness embodied in our machines and digital inks and all our hard work in action, come to our Demo Sessions and participate in the future, while it happens.

Posted: May 9, 2023

Source: JK Group & MS Printing Solutions