Südwolle Group Proudly Joins The Partners Of ‘The Elephant In The Room’ Exhibition Celebrating Transparent And Sustainable Textile Creations

NUREMBERG, Germany — April 13, 2023 — As part of its commitment to the industry, Südwolle Group is proud to be one of the partners of “The Elephant in The Room,” an exhibition that celebrates the textile creation process and explores the challenges and complexities of the industry. The exhibition, which will take place during the Milan Design Week from April 17th to April 23rd, 2023, at Castello Sforzesco in Milan, is presented by BYBORRE in partnership with Castello Sforzesco, City of Milan, and several supply chain partners, including Südwolle Group.

The exhibition aims to provide an informative experience that showcases the past, present, and future of textile creation, from sourcing materials to finished products. It emphasizes the importance of transparency, collaboration, and a fair supply chain. The exhibition and experience grants access to and shows the various steps involved in the textile supply chain, from sourcing materials to the creation of finished products. Informative exhibits in the castle’s ‘Sala della Balla’ provide a better understanding of the complexities and challenges in this industry, all while being surrounded by the twelve Trivulzio Tapestries that are a testimony to the rich history and craftsmanship of the textile industry.

Over the course of three days, the consortium of partners and Nieuwe Instituut are hosting panel discussions to bring together experts in design, architecture and material to discuss transparency, collaboration and co-design, and the importance of a (fair) supply chain. In addition, recently launched initiative THE NEW STIJL by …,staat will host a series of talks with creatives across different disciplines and styles, including Sabine Marcelis, Amber Jae Slooten (The Fabricant) and Bas Timmer (Sheltersuit).

Through its participation in “The Elephant in The Room,” Südwolle Group aims to promote the importance of sustainable and transparent practices in the textile industry and highlight its commitment to these values. The company looks forward to contributing to a meaningful and informative exhibition that celebrates the textile creation process and encourages open and honest conversations about the industry.

Posted: April 13, 2023

Source: Südwolle Group