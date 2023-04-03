Noble Biomaterials Launches Ionic+® Prism At Functional Fabric Fair

PORTLAND, OR. — April 4, 2023 — Noble Biomaterials, a global supplier of antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft surface applications, launches Ionic+® Prism in collaboration with e.dye® at the Functional Fabric Fair.

Ionic+® Prism combines Noble’s Ionic+® permanent antimicrobial technology with e.dye® Waterless Color System™ dyeing technique, creating a sustainable fabric dye process that reduces manufacturing water consumption by 85 percent. This process permanently embeds color and silver ions within the filament yarn, enabling durable and colorful antimicrobial technology to be part of the finished article. Ionic+® Prism comes in 74 smart colors and can improve long-term product aesthetics while fighting microbes on soft surfaces.

“We’re excited to expand our Ionic+® portfolio of antimicrobial fabric solutions with the launch of Ionic+® Prism,” said Allon Cohne, chief marketing officer at Noble Biomaterials. “The Functional Fabric Fair is the perfect place to launch this product because the forum integrates sourcing and material developers. We’re looking forward to showcasing our partnership with e.dye® and our continued work in building sustainable fabrics designed for a longer life cycle.”

Noble’s Ionic+® permanent antimicrobial technology is a portfolio of yarn-based materials that use silver ions to remove bacteria and microbes from textiles. Ionic+® leads the industry in antimicrobial fabric development by using positively charged silver ions to fend off negatively changed bacteria. The technology does not wash out, making it ideal for athleticwear, home and bedding products.

e.dye® dyeing solution brings colors to polyester textiles while reducing water consumption, pollution, and harmful chemicals. Colors are embedded into the yarn, which lessens harmful chemicals by 90 percent and produces 12 percent less CO2 emissions than traditional fabric dyeing methods.

Noble and e.dye® are dedicated to sustainable textile production and lessening the environmental impact of manufacturing. The goal of Ionic+® Prism is to reduce the use of resources at both the manufacturing and consumer level, while extending the lifespan of products. The new Ionic+ Prism product line will display at the Noble Biomaterials booth #314 at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon April 4-5, 2023.

Noble has a history of groundbreaking innovation, covering the first EPA-registered silver-based textiles, advances in the use of silver metallized yarns and fibers in wound care, to the first silver antimicrobial textile on the International Space Station. Noble’s antimicrobial products are found on elite athletes, in healthcare and medical supplies, as well as in military applications.

Posted: April 3, 2023

Source: Noble Biomaterials