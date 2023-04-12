ITMA 2023 Exhibitor Preview:  DyStar

SINGAPORE — April 11, 2023 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, will be exhibiting and presenting at ITMA, the world’s largest international textile and garment technology exhibition, taking place in Milan, Italy, from June 8 to 14, 2023.

DyStar is proud to be part of this prestigious global trade event which is well trusted by the textile and chemical manufacturing supply chain. Our booth is situated in Hall 5, at Stand H5-B201.

Mr. Eric Hopmann, Chief Commercial Officer of DyStar Group said it is great that members of the global supply chain can finally meet to exchange ideas at ITMA post-pandemic.

“The energy crisis, inflation, and climate impact have accelerated the pace of the textile supply chain’s transformation. DyStar’s innovations will help global manufacturers and producers, Brands and Retailers continue creating value-added confidence and assurance, while keeping up with transformational needs to deliver quality products without compromising sustainability.” Eric said.

DyStar’s product innovations are backed by our unwavering commitment to Sustainability, and our expertise in reducing the environmental impact of the products. Our econfidence® program creates fundamental value for our customers. At ITMA, DyStar will be featuring a suite of product and process innovations which include Cadira®, Dianix®, Evo®, Indigo, Jettex®, Levafix®, Procion®, Remazol® and more.

All customers and stakeholders can expect to connect with DyStar’s subject matter experts who will be available at the stand, to provide customers with in-depth knowledge of our products and answer any questions they may have during the seven-day event, as they learn more about DyStar’s latest innovations.

Visitors to our stand can also take advantage of getting instantaneous product information digitally in a few clicks.

In addition, DyStar will deliver an insightful paper at the Innovator Xchange on 12 June. Registered visitors may also take the opportunity to establish a fireside chat with our experts on various other topics.

Source: DyStar