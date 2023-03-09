Stäubli Expands In Southern California As A Global Leader In Industrial And Mechatronic Solutions

CYPRESS, Calif. — March 9, 2023 — On March 6, 2023, Stäubli Group, a global leader in industrial and mechatronic solutions, opened the doors of its brand-new office in Cypress, California. During this milestone, Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli Group, and members of the Executive Committee, were present. With this additional location, Stäubli aims to accelerate growth in North America and provide further local presence to customers.

The 5,500 square foot Cypress office represents three Divisions of the company: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics. This new location in Southern California allows Stäubli to increase its focus on North American markets such as renewable energy and e-mobility for the Electrical Connectors Division, Tool Changers and plastics for the Fluid Connectors Division along with food and pharma for the Robotics Division. Services and support for all other markets related to Electrical and Fluid Connectors and Robotics are also provided by the local divisional teams. The Cypress office is part of the Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina. Jean-François Masbou, Managing Director Stäubli North America, says confidently, “We see great value in this new facility in Cypress to expand the reach of our North American base, particularly in terms of training, spare parts availability as well as physical proximity to customers.”

Stäubli’s presence in North America

In 1953, Stäubli entered the North American market, represented by H.J. Theiler Corporation in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Due to the success of the Stäubli products, the Group decided in 1980 to create its own sales and services office Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina. Stäubli Corporation remains the North American main base of the company, offering comprehensive support to customers of the Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile Divisions. Shortly after, in 1982, Stäubli Electrical Connectors began operations in Windsor, California, in manufacturing and selling electrical connectors. To provide further support to customers in all industrial sectors with a special focus on the automotive industry, Stäubli opened a training facility and service center in Novi, Michigan, in 2018. Today, the dynamic Stäubli sales force is strategically placed in Michigan, South Carolina, the West Coast, Canada and Mexico.

Customer proximity and quality of service

“Stäubli establishes offices all over the world in order to pursue the values that have always driven us: customer proximity and quality of service. With the location in Cypress, we want to maintain our partnerships with existing customers here in this area, but also attract potential customers with our innovative solutions and local support,” says Gerald Vogt, CEO of the Stäubli Group. Various services such as local customer meetings, robotics training, renewable energy and e-mobility service support and more are provided to customers in Southern California out of the new facility. Ian Pratt, Managing Director Windsor, adds: “The closeness to trade show centers is another important factor that makes Cypress an ideal location for Stäubli. With the new office we can easily schedule extended meetings with a prospect from a trade show and hold additional events.” Furthermore, the new office is centrally located only 12 minutes away from Long Beach Airport (LGB), 15 minutes away from John Wayne Airport (SNA) and 31 minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), one of America’s primary international airports.

Posted: March 9, 2023

Source: Stäubli