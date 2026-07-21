Champion Thread Appoints Industry Veteran John Giordano as Senior Sales Director

GASTONIA, NC — July 21, 2026 — Champion Thread Company® (CTC®), a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial sewing threads, engineered/specialty yarns, textile and sewn products accessories, today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Giordano to the newly created role of Senior Sales Director.

Mr. Giordano has more than 50 years of experience in industrial sewing thread sales and marketing, having held senior leadership positions with leading global manufacturers. As Senior Sales Director, he will lead CTC’s national account and wholesale distribution initiatives, helping accelerate the company’s growth strategy by expanding market reach while strengthening customer partnerships.

Champion Thread CEO and President Matt Poovey noted, “John’s appointment reflects Champion Thread’s continued investment in expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its distribution network, and delivering the technical expertise and customer support that have long distinguished Champion Thread. His decades of industry knowledge and customer relationships have already made a meaningful impact, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

“I joined Champion Thread because of its outstanding reputation for technical expertise, product quality, and customer commitment,” said Giordano. “I quickly recognized a strong alignment between the company’s culture and my own professional values. Champion Thread has built an exceptional reputation by combining deep industry knowledge with a genuine commitment to customer success, and I’m excited to contribute to the company’s continued growth.”

Posted: July 21, 2026

Source: Champion Thread Company® (CTC®)