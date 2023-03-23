Plastics Industry Association Statement On Biden Administration Biotechnology And Biomanufacturing Goals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 23, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) released the following statement in response to the Biden Administration’s announcement of updated goals to advance biotechnology and biomanufacturing.

“We are pleased with the Biden Administration’s recognition of the critical need for plastics and prioritizing research to make them even better,” said PLASTICS’ Vice President of Sustainability, Patrick Krieger. “Our industry has always been committed to taking sustainable materials and making them better and we look forward to working with the administration to develop innovative plastics whether by developing new biobased feedstocks or improvements in more recyclable plastics.”

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)