Plastics Industry Association Applauds Utah’s Advanced Recycling Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March 15, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) applauds the passage of Utah’s advanced recycling legislation. The bipartisan legislation, HB 493, regulates advanced recycling as manufacturing, enabling more plastics be recycled and remain in the circular economy instead of the environment.

“The plastics industry remains committed to recycling and eliminating waste in our environment,” said PLASTICS’ Vice President of Government Affairs, Mark O’ Connell. “This bipartisan legislation will allow more plastic to be recycled and reused while advancing innovation in the circular economy.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $468 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the sixth largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show

Posted: March 17, 2023

Source: Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)