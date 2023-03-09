PFAS Free Textile Solutions: Sympatex Introduces New Recyclable Products At Performance Days Munich 2023

MUNICH/UNTERFÖHRING, Germany — March 9, 2023 — Membrane manufacturer Sympatex presents recyclable textile solutions at Performance Days Munich on March 15th – 16th 2023. Sympatex has always been PFAS and PTFE free. Supplementary, Sympatex will introduce three new high-perfomance products made of recycled polyester textiles, following the circular economy model (Hall A1, Booth B01, Messe München).

Performance Days believes that particularly the sportswear industry plays an important role in preserving the planet and protecting the outdoors by designing the right products. The fair supports the development of sustainable materials, setting sustainability standards, educating the entire supply chain and providing a more sustainable event for the industry.

This Performance Days Sympatex introduces three new polyester-based functional textiles consisting of 100 percent recycled textiles. The monomaterial, GRS-certified articles can be fed into the textile cycle at the end of the product life cycle. Thus, the products already correspond to the future binding, sustainable textile strategy of the European Commission.

“Adding the articles “Minzhu”, “Minzhu Spring” and “Minzhu Sky” to our product porfolio is the most straightforward way to reach our goal of being 100% circular by 2030. These novelties consist of recycled textiles. That means zero waste, saving water and less CO2 emissions. Herewith, we offer products with the lowest environmental footprint currently possible.” says Anja Palic, Product Manager Sympatex.

“Recyclable products are necessary to fullfill our responsibility as part of the outdoor industry. From today’s perspective, the most important consideration is the Polyester based mono-material approach. Only then laminates can be returned to the closed textile loop at the end of their product life cycle without any problems.”, Palic adds.

Another important step towards closing the textile loop: To conserve resources the Sympatex portfolio is available “undyed” in a natural white shade. By eliminating the dyeing process alone, an “undyed” Sympatex laminate saves an average of 19% water and 16% CO2 compared to conventionally dyed materials. The manufacturing process saves energy and ensures significantly lower use of harmful chemicals. The article L1665 Banff Spring Undyed offers the first undyed Sympatex laminate made from 100% recycled fiber2fiber yarn, which was produced from chemically recycled old clothing and fabric scraps. It is suitable for use in the lifestyle, outdoor and sportswear markets. The climate-neutral, PTFE- and PFAS-free membrane, is the best example for laminates made from textile waste.

With PFAS in the spotlight, the solution of waterproof membranes is changing faster than predicted. On the the fabric side, one can are already recognise the effects of the incoming EU Green Deal.

“The Forever Chemical legislation coming in next year has caught several of the big brands associated to the most iconic product of the Outdoor Industry with their pants down. Although the awareness of the badness associated PFCs has been known about (the industry moved away from the long-chain fluorocarbons post Detox at the start of the last decade), the EU legislation against them is now on the immediate horizon. The Outdoor Industry has championed tales of better & more responsible practice. It has talked much about how PFCs have been removed from the DWRs, whilst overlooking that they were used in the creation of micro-porous membranes. This is what has prompted the great activity around the fabric championed for breathable waterproof jackets.”, says Charles Ross, specialist in Performance Sportswear Design & sustainable matters.

“Performance Days has thus set up an in-depth session on Day 1 of the 10 leading Fabric Converters presenting their solutions using the Pecha Kucha format. This will be split in two by a panel featuring membrane manufacturers. All have been invited to take part.”, adds Ross.

Pecha Kucha is a short presentation (20 slides that turn every 20 seconds). As there is a focus on permeable waterproof membranes currently within the outdoor industry, this is the first session from a range of Fabric Converters to bring clarity to the subject that has seen much change since the end of last year. There will be a Question & Answer period at the end of the presentations. The Expert Talk Area and Live-Stream Permeable Waterproof Membranes 1 will take place Wednesday 15th March 2023; 11:30 – 12:30 CET. Presenter for Sympatex will be Kim Scholze, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Sympatex.

“Current PFAS discussions cast a negative light on our wonderful industry. Let us take action together, using PFAS free alternatives and set a sign. There are environmentally friendly alternatives ready on the market. We better use them and put our industry back in the right light.” says Kim Scholze, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Sympatex.

“If every single speaker uses the time within the Pecha Kucha sessions properly, we all can benefit from this innovative format to a shift of mindset in the sport and outdoor industry.”, adds Scholze.

Performance Days is the place for designers, product, purchasing and material manager interested in the latest trends and innovations in the textile industry. Performance days always coincides with the April / May and October/ November seasonal sourcing schedules offering sustainable fabrics for sportswear, workwear, sportive fashion and athleisure collections. Free entry for trade fair visitors.

Posted: March 9, 2023

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH