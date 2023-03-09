Micro Plant Making Its Debut At Furniture Manufacturing Expo 2023

ATLANTA — March 9, 2023 — Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo) announced today, after a year of planning with exhibiting sponsors and supporters, that the Micro Plant will make its debut during the 2023 Furniture Manufacturing Expo taking place July 19-20, 2023, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, North Carolina. The Micro Plant consists of exhibiting sponsors and supporters all coming together to showcase their step in the process.

The Micro Plant will be an interactive journey that leads attendees around the show floor to follow each step involved in constructing a chair. At the final step, attendees can watch it all come together as experts assemble a completed chair. On the last day of the show, two of the chairs will be auctioned off, and all proceeds will go to a local organization dedicated to the furniture manufacturing industry.

“Zund reached out to us over a year ago with the Micro Plant idea. They wanted to create a step-by-step journey around the show floor that would let attendees experience each phase of constructing a chair and give them the opportunity to see, touch, and ask questions along the way. This is an excellent add on value feature for our attendees,” commented Show Director, Lorie Gross.

Bill Richards, Sales Director at Zund America, added “Going to tradeshows is often an experience that gives you a view of so many trees, but very little forest. The Micro Plant is based on a more holistic approach. We are excited at this opportunity to work with our fellow exhibitors to show how all the different components – including Zünd digital cutting solutions – fit together in the process of state-of-the-art furniture manufacturing.”

Exhibiting Sponsors include: BEA Fasteners; Crest Leather; Fil-Tec; Henderson Sewing Machine Company; Hickory Springs; National Upholstery Association; Quis Machinery; and Zund America.

Exhibiting Supporters include: Domenick’s Furniture Manufacturer; Lee’s Decorative Showcase / DADS Nails; and Leggett & Platt.

For additional information, please visit www.FurnitureManufacturingExpo.com.

Posted: March 9, 2023

Source: Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo)