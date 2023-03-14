Mattress Warehouse Establishing New Distribution Center In Lexington County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — March 14, 2023 — Mattress Warehouse today announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Lexington County. The company will create 108 new jobs.

Mattress Warehouse is an American retailer that sells mattresses across the nation. For more than 30 years, Mattress Warehouse has sold quality sleep products at an affordable price, providing a positive sleep experience to its customers. Mattress Warehouse offers a large selection of quality name brand bedding including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Serta, Beautyrest, Purple, Casper and more. In addition to mattresses, the company sells pillows, adjustable bases, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, platform beds and other sleep accessories. Mattress Warehouse also utilizes technology to improve the customer shopping experience such as the use of the patented diagnostic system, bedMATCH, which recommends the mattresses best suited for each individual’s support needs.

With current retail operations in the state, Mattress Warehouse’s Lexington County facility will serve as the company’s first distribution center in South Carolina. Located at 803 Industrial Park in West Columbia, the new facility will support existing and future retail locations in the region.

Operations are expected to be online by early 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Mattress Warehouse team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Mattress Warehouse is very excited to be part of Lexington County as we continue to grow into South Carolina. This is an important part of our growth strategy and we look forward to serving the communities in South Carolina through the addition of employment opportunities as well as improving the lives of our guests through quality sleep.” -Mattress Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Papettas

“Congratulations to Mattress Warehouse for establishing a new distribution center in Lexington County. The 108 new jobs will make a big difference in the Lexington County community and South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“This announcement is proof that South Carolina continues to attract name brand companies to its growing logistics and distribution sector because of the state’s robust infrastructure network. We welcome Mattress Warehouse to Lexington County and look forward to the company’s success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of Lexington County Council, we proudly welcome Mattress Warehouse to 803 Industrial Park, strategically located within our thriving community. The jobs created as a part of this project will be a welcomed addition to our diversified inventory, and we look forward to the company’s success in Lexington County.” -Lexington County Council Chairwoman Beth Carrigg

“Mattress Warehouse is a welcomed addition to the growing portfolio of companies locating in Lexington County. This new distribution center at 803 Industrial Park is a perfect match for both the company and community, as the park’s central location and access to logistics means products can be efficiently transported and workers can easily commute. Congrats to Mattress Warehouse and our partners in Lexington on today’s announcement.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

Posted: March 14, 2023

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor