Strataglass LLC Achieves Five Years Free of Lost Time Incidents

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — February 28, 2023 — Herculite Products Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is proud to announce its Strataglass subsidiary in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has achieved a record five years free of lost-time incidents (LTI).

For Herculite and Strataglass, safety is at the core of our ability to achieve their mission every day. This is why Strataglass associates understand the need to work safely every time they come to work and to ensure everyone around them does as well.

When asked what this achievement meant to them, longtime Strataglass associates Demond Denmark and Dennis Williams had this to say: “We know that safety is our number 1 goal. It is our responsibility to hold each other accountable. Accidents are entirely avoidable, and we come to work every day with that goal in mind.”

Vice President of Operations Brian Keeney said: “A culture of safety is a cornerstone of our business and I am proud of every Associate at our Strataglass facility for this amazing achievement. Working safely means that everyone went home the same way they came to work…every day! This enables all of us to live our lives to the fullest and enjoy the fruits of our labors. I extend my congratulations to the whole team at Strataglass.”

Strataglass is a leader in embodying the safety message and culture of Herculite, and this achievement is a direct result of that effort.

Posted February 28, 2023