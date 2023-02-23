Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Issues January Retail Sales Analysis

WASHINGTON, D.C.— February 23, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released “Retail Sales off to a Good Start in 2023?,” an economic analysis of January retail sales and the impact on the plastic industry, authored by Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda.

Dr. Pineda writes, “If the economy continues to stay strong, and consumers remain engaged, plastic product shipments could increase as plastics and plastic products are part of household consumption. However, with the U.S. economic outlook continuing to evolve, a single data point does not reflect an underlying growth momentum in the economy. The U.S. economy is adjusting from a robust 5.9% post-COVID-19 growth rate in 2021 to long-run sustainable growth.”

Posted: February 23, 2023

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)