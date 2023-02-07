Orion Engineered Carbons Announces New Distribution Partnerships In Central America And The Caribbean

HOUSTON — February 7, 2023 — Orion Engineered Carbons, a specialty chemicals company, announced today it has signed new distribution agreements with Divsa and Terrachem s.a. to represent Orion in Central America and the Caribbean.

Divsa, a Barentz company based in Guatemala, will represent Orion’s specialty and rubber carbon black products in Central America from Belize through Panama.

“Divsa is a welcome addition to our distribution network,” said David Roth, Orion channel manager. “They have fully equipped labs and technically adept salespeople to support their customer base.”

Roth said that Divsa is intimately familiar with the business in their territory. “We look forward to partnering with Divsa and servicing our customers,” he added.

Based in the Dominican Republic, Terrachem s.a will represent Orion’s specialty and rubber carbon black product lines throughout the Caribbean.

“Terrachem has been servicing this market for many years,” said Jennifer Stroh, Orion director of sales & marketing, Specialties Americas. “They are strategically located in an ideal location, plus they have lab capabilities and the right infrastructure to support customers in the Caribbean region. We are excited to be working with Terrachem.”

Posted: February 7, 2023

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons