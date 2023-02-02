Marine Fabricators Association Announces Marine Fabrication Excellence Award Winners

ROSEVILLE, MN — February 2, 2023 — Sponsored by the Marine Fabricators Association (MFA), the Fabrication Excellence Awards contest is designed to recognize excellence in marine fabrication. The entries are judged by a panel of certified marine professionals. Awards of Excellence and Outstanding Achievement Awards are given in each category.
Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Recipients of the “Award of Excellence”, “Outstanding Achievement Award” and “Award of Distinction” were also all recognized at the conference. Winning projects will receive recognition in press releases, features in Marine Fabricator magazine, an award plaque and permission to use the Fabrication Excellence winning logo in business and promotional pieces.
For this year’s competition, the MFA received a total of 91 entries from marine fabricators in 10 categories including; powerboat soft and rigid enclosures, hybrid enclosures, transformations (before and after), sailboat dodgers and biminis, travel covers, tops, interior and exterior upholstery and uniquely different. Judges included industry experts and certified professionals. Watch for the March/April Marine Fabricator publication for all winning project details.
The Marine Fabrication Excellence Awards competition is sponsored by the Advanced Textiles Association (ATA), a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.
Outstanding Achievement
- Boatman Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Mission Possible
- Category: Travel / Full Covers
- Canvas Designers
- Project Name: 360 degree View Ready for Alaska
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Sea Ray 210 SPX
- Category: Travel / Full Covers
- BayView Canvas
- Project Name: Look Ma, no Seams!
- Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures
- Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas
- Project Name: Christmas in July
- Category: Uniquely Different
- In Stitches Customs
- Project Name: Unicorn
- Category: Uniquely Different
- In Stitches Customes
- Project Name: Koru—New Life
- Category: Transformation (Before &After)
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Beeitz Backdecker
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- Chicago Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Under Arch Frame Conversion
- Category: Transformations (Before & After)
- Yachtsman’s Canvas
- Project Name: Jeanneau 50 DS Overhaul
- Category: Transformations (Before & After)
- Oyster Creek Canvas
- Project Name: Gunkholing Glory
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat
- Boatman Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Shady Diamonds
- Category: Tops and Sunflys
- Charlton’s Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Game Changer
- Category: Tops and Sunflys
- BayView Canvas
- Project Name: Contrast is the Spice of Life!
- Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis
- Canvas Services
- Project Name: Sportfishing Flybridge Enclosure
- Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures
- Chicago Marine Canvas
- Project Name: A Stripped Affare
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- In Stitches Customes
- Project Name: Purrfection Fast Cat
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- Kustom Canvas & Vinyl
- Project Name: Cabo
- Category: Marine Interior Upholstery
- Lake Shore Boat Top Company
- Project Name: Quilted Chris Craft
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- Yachtsman’s Canvas
- Project Name: Melding Classic and Modern Design
- Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis
Award of Excellence
- Bootssattlerei Hallier
- Project Name: Cobalt 2005
- Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures
- Canvas Designers
- Project Name: Say “No Way” to Spray
- Category: Uniquely Different
- Charlton’s Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Sea Ray 44 Sedan Bridge
- Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat
- Oyster Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Meridian Magic
- Category: Powerboat–Rigid Enclosures
- Chicago Marine Canvas
- Project Name: No Fasteners, No Problem
- Category: Travel/Full Covers
- Precision Custom Canvas Inc.
- Project Name: Azimut Adjustment, Part 2
- Category: Marine Interior Upholstery
- Boatman Marine Canvas
- Project Name: Black Flame
- Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery
- Canvas Designers
- Project Name: Sunny Sunseeker Facelift
- Category: Transformation (Before & After)
- Gemini Marine Products
- Project Name: Dodger & Bimini with Large Solar Array
- Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis
- Precision Custom Canvas Inc.
- Project Name: Leave Your Umbrella at Home!
- Category: Tops and Sunflys
Posted: February 2, 2023
Source: Marine Fabricators Association (MFA) a division of Advanced Textiles Association (ATA)