Marine Fabricators Association Announces Marine Fabrication Excellence Award Winners

ROSEVILLE, MN — February 2, 2023 — Sponsored by the Marine Fabricators Association (MFA), the Fabrication Excellence Awards contest is designed to recognize excellence in marine fabrication. The entries are judged by a panel of certified marine professionals. Awards of Excellence and Outstanding Achievement Awards are given in each category.

Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Recipients of the “Award of Excellence”, “Outstanding Achievement Award” and “Award of Distinction” were also all recognized at the conference. Winning projects will receive recognition in press releases, features in Marine Fabricator magazine, an award plaque and permission to use the Fabrication Excellence winning logo in business and promotional pieces.

For this year’s competition, the MFA received a total of 91 entries from marine fabricators in 10 categories including; powerboat soft and rigid enclosures, hybrid enclosures, transformations (before and after), sailboat dodgers and biminis, travel covers, tops, interior and exterior upholstery and uniquely different. Judges included industry experts and certified professionals. Watch for the March/April Marine Fabricator publication for all winning project details.

The Marine Fabrication Excellence Awards competition is sponsored by the Advanced Textiles Association (ATA), a not-for-profit trade association with more than 1,600 member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.

Outstanding Achievement

Boatman Marine Canvas Project Name: Mission Possible Category: Travel / Full Covers

Canvas Designers Project Name: 360 degree View Ready for Alaska Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Sea Ray 210 SPX Category: Travel / Full Covers

BayView Canvas Project Name: Look Ma, no Seams! Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures

Mike’s Marine Custom Canvas Project Name: Christmas in July Category: Uniquely Different

In Stitches Customs Project Name: Unicorn Category: Uniquely Different

In Stitches Customes Project Name: Koru—New Life Category: Transformation (Before &After)

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Beeitz Backdecker Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

Chicago Marine Canvas Project Name: Under Arch Frame Conversion Category: Transformations (Before & After)

Yachtsman’s Canvas Project Name: Jeanneau 50 DS Overhaul Category: Transformations (Before & After)

Oyster Creek Canvas Project Name: Gunkholing Glory Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat

Boatman Marine Canvas Project Name: Shady Diamonds Category: Tops and Sunflys

Charlton’s Marine Canvas Project Name: Game Changer Category: Tops and Sunflys

BayView Canvas Project Name: Contrast is the Spice of Life! Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis

Canvas Services Project Name: Sportfishing Flybridge Enclosure Category: Powerboat—Rigid Enclosures

Chicago Marine Canvas Project Name: A Stripped Affare Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

In Stitches Customes Project Name: Purrfection Fast Cat Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

Kustom Canvas & Vinyl Project Name: Cabo Category: Marine Interior Upholstery

Lake Shore Boat Top Company Project Name: Quilted Chris Craft Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

Yachtsman’s Canvas Project Name: Melding Classic and Modern Design Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis



Award of Excellence

Bootssattlerei Hallier Project Name: Cobalt 2005 Category: Powerboat—Soft Enclosures

Canvas Designers Project Name: Say “No Way” to Spray Category: Uniquely Different

Charlton’s Marine Canvas Project Name: Sea Ray 44 Sedan Bridge Category: Hybrid Enclosures —Sailboat & Powerboat

Oyster Marine Canvas Project Name: Meridian Magic Category: Powerboat–Rigid Enclosures

Chicago Marine Canvas Project Name: No Fasteners, No Problem Category: Travel/Full Covers

Precision Custom Canvas Inc. Project Name: Azimut Adjustment, Part 2 Category: Marine Interior Upholstery

Boatman Marine Canvas Project Name: Black Flame Category: Marine Exterior Upholstery

Canvas Designers Project Name: Sunny Sunseeker Facelift Category: Transformation (Before & After)

Gemini Marine Products Project Name: Dodger & Bimini with Large Solar Array Category: Sailboats Dodgers & Biminis

Precision Custom Canvas Inc. Project Name: Leave Your Umbrella at Home! Category: Tops and Sunflys



Posted: February 2, 2023

Source: Marine Fabricators Association (MFA) a division of Advanced Textiles Association (ATA)