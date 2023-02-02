D-90 Before The Unmissable World’s Leading Composites Show JEC World 2023

PARIS — February 2, 2023 — After the exceptional 2022 edition, JEC World, the international trade show dedicated to composite materials, their manufacturing technologies and application markets, will take place in Paris from April 25-27, 2023. As frontiers reopen, key players from the four corners of the world return to this unmissable event, and with all application sectors seeking sustainable technologies, JEC World 2023 is expected to be the biggest event ever, welcoming the entire community in a spirit of innovation, business and networking.

JEC World will welcome +1,200 exhibitors and more than 36,000 professional visits in 2023, including Asian key players from China, India and Japan to name a few. Exhibition space is already 95% booked. The whole value chain will gather in Paris for this festival of composites: a source of inspiration for all professionals who wish to tackle sustainability challenges and develop lighter, smarter and more durable composite solutions. The JEC Composites Innovation Planets and the hundreds of products launched by exhibitors will present the latest achievements.

A program for the entire value chain, showcasing the technologies and trends of the future

Each year, JEC World designs an insightful conference program allowing participants to address the main challenges and key trends shaping the future of the composites industry. From highlighting new composites markets around the world to analysing new materials, products and processes, our expertly curated program invites executives and engineers across the value chain to share their insights. Keynotes and roundtables will cover key topics ranging from lightweighting engineering structures, hydrogen, airplane of the future to new materials, recycling, fostering a circular economy.

The three-day conference program is available here: https://www.jec-world.events/program

Encouraging and recognizing excellence

The JEC Composites Innovation Awards

Over the last 25 years, the JEC Composites Innovation Program has involved more than 1,900 companies worldwide. 214 companies and 527 partners have been awarded for the excellence of their collaborative projects. The 2023 winners will be announced on March 2nd during a dedicated ceremony, and JEC World will offer attendees three days to meet the winning companies and their partners.

In order for industry decision-makers to make the most of the three days of the show, JEC World provides an effective business meeting program. More than 4,000 meetings organized by JEC took place in 2022, giving participants the opportunity to strengthen their market profile, get involved in new programs, and meet new business partners.

This year once again, Paris will be the capital of the composites and advanced materials for a week with SAMPE Europe 2023 Summit on April 24th, and JEC World from April 25 to 27th.

Source: JEC Group