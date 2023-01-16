Zone Enterprises Acquires Can-Do National Tape, Expanding Product Offering, Converting Capabilities And North American Manufacturing Footprint

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — January 16, 2023 — Zone Enterprises, a custom engineered sealing, insulating and sound solutions, has acquired Can-Do National Tape, a Nashville, Tennessee-based company specializing in custom die-cut and rotary cut adhesive and tape products. The acquisition will help Zone more comprehensively meet the needs of its clients and expand its client base.

“We are excited to become part of Zone Enterprises and look forward to what these two dynamic companies and teams can achieve together,” explains Rick Winkel, President of Can-Do National Tape.

“The Zone team couldn’t be more thrilled to complete this transaction. The combined organization will be able to offer its clients a broader range of performance materials, a more comprehensive set of converting solutions, as well as a growing geographic footprint in the United States and Mexico,” said Scott Zone, Chief Executive Officer of Zone Enterprises.

Posted: January 16, 2023

Source: Zone Enterprises