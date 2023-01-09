Dimension-Polyant Presents Durable X-Pac® Fabric Collection At 2023 SHOT Week Supplier Showcase

PUTNAM, CT — January 9, 2023 — With increased consumer demand for more durable gear to carry their valuable tactical equipment, Dimension-Polyant, the world’s largest sailcloth producer and manufacturer of X-Pac® lightweight, durable and 100 percent waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, will introduce its innovative X-Pac® fabrics to tactical and shooting sports brands at the Supplier Showcase in booth 51441, January 16 -17, 2023 during SHOT Show week in Las Vegas.

At the show, Dimension-Polyant will highlight specific laminates that feature its distinctive X-PLY® fiber reinforcement technology for an innovative three-layer construction that’s rugged, flexible and 100 percent waterproof. A lighter-weight polyester film backing provides a sleek, technical appearance.

Dimension-Polyant is excited to also present a preview of its newest fabric innovation – Tyra PLY®, which the company believes is a perfect fit for the tactical and shooting sports market. Tyra PLY® offers exceptional tensile and tear strength, profile stability and a significant reduction of weight compared to classic laminates and even membranes. X-Pac® with Tyra PLY technology can be laser cut for clean edge finishing and MOLLE attachment points.

“We are looking forward to returning to the Supplier Showcase this year,” said Taylor North, Head of Technical Fabrics, Dimension-Polyant. “We had a terrific show last year meeting with many brands and retailers passionate about shooting sports, and we learned a lot. “We are eager to share our latest innovations and raise further awareness of X-Pac® among attendees at the show.”

Built with the toughest conditions and most protective solutions in mind, Dimension-Polyant will showcase the following laminates that target the tactical market, which are Tactical and Berry Amendment Compliant fabrics.

X33 Camouflage: Tightly woven 330d traditional Multicam® nylon face-fabric for a highly abrasion-resistant, tear-resistant, waterproof material. The X-PLY® fabric in this laminate is made with a black recycled post-consumer polyester.

X50 Camouflage: Rugged X50 construction with a 500d Cordura® nylon face fabric in a traditional Multicam®. Colors include Multicam® Black, Multicam® Alpine, Multicam® Tropic. The X-PLY® fabric in this laminate is made with a black recycled post-consumer polyester.

X50 Tactical: Super durable X50 construction featuring a Cordura® nylon face fabric elevated to tactical status with a 400d aramid X-PLY®, which is lighter-weight, stronger and more abrasion-resistant. Colors include Black, Stealth Grey, Coyote Brown, Ranger Green, Khaki, and Woodland Camouflage.

“X-Pac® from Dimension-Polyant has remained year after year sought-after by the most demanding users, and for good reason,” said Dana ‘D3’ Gleason, Principal/Designer, Mystery Ranch. “Dimension-Polyant continues to innovate while being one of the easiest fabric suppliers to work with. This combination lets us turn around complex projects like the Mystery Ranch x Carryology projects that must always exceed our customers’ expectations quickly.”

Dimension-Polyant will be displaying the Mystery Ranch Spartan featuring X50 X-Pac® at the X-Pac® booth along with other interesting products utilizing X-Pac® in the tactical space.

The company’s Putnam, CT and Kempen, Germany production facilities have been 100 percent climate-neutral since early 2021. Carbon emissions have been recorded within the DIN ISO 50001 framework and significantly reduced using green electricity, green gas and other measures. All remaining emissions are being reduced by its climate offset program in corporation with ClimatePartner and its Plastic Free Oceans climate protection project.

