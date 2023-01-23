ColorJet Retains Platinum Sponsorship Of ITMA 2023

NOIDA, India — January 23, 2023 — ColorJet Group signed for the Platinum Sponsorship of the world’s leading textile and garment machinery exhibition ITMA 2023, scheduled from 8-14 June, 2023 at Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy.

The sponsorship was sealed at a meeting held after the exhibition site visit on 12 January in Milan. The sponsorship agreement was handed over to Mr. Smarth Bansal General Manager, ColorJet Group by Ms Eileen Ng, Deputy Project Director and Head of Marketing, ITMA 2023.

ITMA is recognised as the ‘Olympics’ of textile and garment machinery exhibitions. It showcases technologies and products for the entire textile making value chain. ITMA 2023 is set to make a strong presentation with over 1,570 exhibitors from 42 countries.

On the occasion, Mr. M.S Dadu – Chairman, ColorJet Group said “This is indeed a momentous occasion for ColorJet Group to be a Platinum Sponsor of ITMA second time in a row. Also,considering the global digital textile printing market size which is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030, we are sure that this Partnership will help to reinforce our Brand strength on global Platform and positioned ColorJet as leading manufacturer company of Digital Textile Printers, He further added.

Ms NG commented, “As a leading manufacturer of digital textile printers, ColorJet understands the value of association with ITMA, the world’s largest international textile and garment technology exhibition. Both organisations have a common passion for the textile industry. We are delighted that they have extended their association with us for another edition. We would like to wish them success with their participation in ITMA 2023.”

ColorJet will be demonstrating the range of textile printing solutions in Hall: H7, Booth No B-107.

Posted: January 23, 2023

Source: ColorJet India Ltd