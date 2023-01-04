Call For Proposals: Fashion, Textiles And Technology Partnership With British Council 

LONDON — January 4, 2023 — Following a successful pilot programme in 2022, applications for the next round of New Landscapes: Catalyst Research & Development Grant Scheme are now open.

The pilot programme was launched in October 2021 as a collaboration between UAL Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI), British Council and five Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries to promote the cultural, social and environmental values of a sustainable global fashion and textiles sector.

The New Landscapes: Fashion, Textiles and Technology Catalyst R&D Grant Scheme, circa £120,000 in total, will provide five collaborative grants of up to £6,000 cash and up to £15,000 in-kind support to proposals that:

Grow global networks to enable development of practice, experimentation and testing of sustainable design and production solutions that inspire positive environmental change.

Support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to exchange methods of designing and producing in a more sustainable and socially engaged way.

Support young designers to become advocates for sustainable, ethical and socially engaged fashion, textiles and related technologies.

Download the information booklet here (PDF, 5,392 KB).

Key eligibility information

The call is open to all designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs from UK and Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries – see the full list of ODA countries. https://www.oecd.org/dac/financing-sustainable-development/development-finance-standards/DAC-List-ODA-Recipients-for-reporting-2021-flows.pdf

Applications must be a partnership between at least 1 UK applicant and a maximum of 2 co-applicants, based in 1 or more ODA country.

The lead applicant must be based in the UK and have been in business for at least 3 years.

Applicants must provide evidence of true collaboration, knowledge exchange and mutual benefit for all partners (including ODA countries) in their application.

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to deliver the project activity between April 2023 to August 2023. Successful applicants will also host a public event presenting their findings in 2022.

The deadline for proposal submissions is Monday 6th February 2023 at 23:59. Interviews will be held on week commencing 27th February 2023.

