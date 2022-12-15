Orion Upgraded To “B” By Environmental Reporting Group CDP

HOUSTON — December 14, 2022 — Orion Engineered Carbons, a global specialty chemicals company, announced today it was upgraded to a “B” score by the nonprofit organization CDP, recognizing Orion has addressed the environmental impact of its businesses and ensures good environmental management.

The London-based CDP, formerly known as the “Carbon Disclosure Project,” operates a global system that enables companies to report their environmental impact. CDP assesses the information with its own methodology and provides a score. More than 18,700 companies worldwide reported data through CDP in 2022.

“Our ‘B’ score is the latest example of the tremendous progress we have made in recent years with sustainability,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said. “Accountability is one of Orion’s core values, so we are committed to reporting openly and transparently about our climate program – especially the CO2 emissions reduction measures we have implemented and the success we’ve had protecting the environment and our communities.”

Since 2017, Orion has disclosed its climate-related performance through CDP and until now received a “C” score, indicating an awareness level of engagement. CDP says companies with a “B” score have reached the management level. They “have addressed the environmental impacts of their business and ensure good environmental management,” the organization says.

CDP says its “A” list is for companies that have advanced beyond awareness and management to become leaders on environmental transparency and action.

Earlier this year, Orion was upgraded from a “Silver” to a “Gold” designation by EcoVadis, an independent organization that assesses companies’ sustainability performance in the areas of environment, labor & human rights, ethics, sustainable procurement and overall sustainability governance. The score placed Orion in the top 3% of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons