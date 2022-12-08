India ITME Exhibitor Preview: EFI Reggiani

GREATER NOIDA, India — December 8, 2022 — Textile companies can take full advantage of expanded print opportunities with EFI™ Reggiani textile solutions presented at the 8-13 December India ITME Exhibition in Greater Noida. EFI Reggiani’s exhibit is located in Hall 3 stand C3D4.

The EFI Reggiani TERRA Silver printer being shown at ITME 2022: it is the ideal solution to enter the industrial printing segment with a short, smart and green process. The EFI Reggiani TERRA Solution eliminates the need for steaming or washing on direct-to-textile applications, using a greener, more efficient polymerisation process that takes place as the printed textile goes through the printer’s on-board dryer. As a result, users can achieve superior printing results while using less time, water, and energy.

The EFI Reggiani exhibit in Hall 3 stand C3D4 at ITME is also promoting:

EFI Reggiani HYPER printer, a scanning printer available in 1.8-metre, 2.4-metre or 3.4-metre widths that prints at up to 20 linear metres per minute peak speed, making it the fastest textile scanning printer on the market; · Mezzera Concord, the continuous rope washing line from the specialist in washing solutions that transports fabric by overflow for tensionless running with an independent squeezing mangle for each channel;

One of the industry’s broadest line-ups of high-end, superior-quality textile inks, including EFI Reggiani AQUA and EFI Reggiani Diamond reactive, IRIS dye-sublimation, ARIA direct disperse, FUOCO acid, and GEA and TERRA pigment inks; and · Inèdit (Hall 6 stand 601E), recently acquired by EFI Reggiani, one of the leading developers of raster image processors (RIPs) and related software for digital industrial textile printing with their product portfolio that features proven, highly advanced workflow solutions for textile profiling, calibration, design integration and much more.

“We are enthusiastic about the great dynamism of the Indian market and the continued digital transformation this market is experiencing,” said EFI Reggiani Regional Sales Manager Karthik Ravindranath. “The leading-edge innovations we brought to India ITME create valuable opportunities for our customers to continue to grow by establishing higher-volume, higher-quality digital production services in ways that reduce the textile industry’s high carbon footprint.”

Posted: December 8, 2022

Source: EFI™ Reggiani