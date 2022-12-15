Dimpora (Switzerland) Joins International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZURICH — December 13, 2022 — As a start-up, dimpora was selected to present in one of the two “Start-up Sessions” at the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 in Davos, Switzerland. In this context, they were offered a two-year complimentary Corporate Membership.

Dimpora is an award-winning materials start-up that reconciles performance clothing and sustainability by developing non-toxic (PFAS-free, DMF-free), waterproof, and highly breathable membranes. Their patented technology platform relies on scientific expertise and continuous innovation to empower people to enjoy nature without leaving a trace.

Dr. Mario Stucki, CEO said that “for start-ups and scale-ups it is important to be affiliated with organisations whose members are serving the international markets and have an excellent knowledge of the global market structures and the potential regional and global demand. Therefore, ITMF is an attractive platform that we can use and be an active part of.”

Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF stated that “ITMF members had welcome very much the concept of inviting start-up companies to the Federation’s ITMF Annual Conference. Bringing together representatives of well-established textile organisations and companies with newcomers from around the world is mutually beneficial. Start-ups bring a new perspective to existing challenges and offer new solutions applying new technologies. At the same time, they can connect with mature companies that know the markets very well. This interaction is beneficial for everyone involved and will help the textile industry to identify new technologies that help to overcome challenges.”

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)